A Lake Havasu City man was shot Wednesday morning, and now a person of interest in the case is being held for questioning by law enforcement.
Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard, where a victim was found unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures upon their arrival, but the victim reportedly died at the scene.
According to a statement Wednesday afternoon by Lake Havasu City officials, one person of interest has been held for questioning in the case. Investigation remains ongoing this week, but police say the incident appears to have been isolated.
Anyone with additional information in the incident is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Information may also be submitted anonymously at 928-854-8477; or by texting a message to “CRIMES” (274637).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
