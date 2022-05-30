The Lake Havasu City Police Department is now investigating reports of a shooting that took place Monday evening on the Island.
According to statements Monday by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolett, no victims were struck or injured during the incident, which witnesses say occurred in the area of London Bridge Beach.
Police could not provide more information as of Monday night. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.
(1) comment
Sunday evening? Or today… Monday evening?
