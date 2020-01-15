Two bomb threats in the same day caused full evacuations of two retail stores in November, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department needs your help to identify the suspect.
Over the past six weeks, detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit investigated two incidents that occurred on November 25, 2019, at two retail stores located at 100 Retail Centre Blvd in Lake Havasu City, a press release said.
The two stores, Home Depot and PetSmart, received a letter from an unknown person that contained threatening statements of an explosive device being placed at the business unless a ransom was delivered to a specific location.
During the course of the investigation, detectives located surveillance video footage that showed the vehicle and the male suspect entering and leaving from the two store locations. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black ball cap, dark colored jacket and pants.
The vehicle is an extended cab truck with a white brahma style camper shell. The make and model are unknown.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LHCPD at 928-855-1171. Havasu Silent Witness pays a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Citizens can utilize Havasu Silent Witness’ anonymous text messaging service by texting your message to “CRIMES” or 274637.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a web page based tip service at www.tipsoft.com or via the “TipSubmit” mobile application. Anyone using Android, Windows or Apple platforms can also download the LHCPD app and submit a tip through the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.