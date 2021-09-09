Threats that caused the cancelation of all outside athletic events Wednesday night at Lake Havasu High School could not be corroborated after an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
LHCPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Frank Hayden says that the department was made aware by the high school of an incident that occurred between two students at lunch.
“The school informed us that one student was suspended from school for this incident, and we received third hand information that this student had threatened to return during last night's football game with a gun,” Hayden said.
However, Sgt. Hayden says that after speaking with several of the involved students and parents it was determined that only one student actually heard the allege threat and “that they were unsure of what exactly was heard and believed they may have misunderstood it.”
“The student alleged to have made the threats denied making any such statement, and there was no information to corroborate the alleged threat as legitimate,” Hayden said. “The student in question did not have access to any firearms.”
A second message sent by the Lake Havasu Unified School District to parents last night said that the threat was unfounded.
“After a thorough investigation, the information that caused the cancelation of tonight’s football game was unfounded,” The email read. “Safety is our number one concern and we apologize for the disruption this may have caused you and your families.”
Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator for LHUSD Tristan Jandrew confirmed that no more planned events this week would be canceled.
"No other events this week at the high school will be cancelled, and are set to occur as scheduled," Jandrew said
