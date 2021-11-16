Police are searching for a 3-year-old boy and his alleged kidnapper on State Route 95 near Parker.
An AMBER Alert was issued just before noon on Tuesday morning, urging people to call 911 if the vehicle, suspect or victim are located. The vehicle is a 2005 Silver Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate reading 42MY10. It was last seen in Arizona.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jacob Clare is the suspect of an aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference. Clare, 35, is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department and Beaver Dam, Kentucky Police Department.
Clare is described as a 6'7" tall white male with brown hair weighing about 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm and may be armed.
The victim is 3-year-old Noah Clare, described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Noah is 3'5" tall and weighs 40 pounds. The child was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.