Two are hospitalized this week, and authorities are seeking a third victim who may have suffered life-threatening injuries after a gunman allegedly opened fire on multiple occupants in a Kingman residence.
According to the Kingman Police Department, 23-year-old Harley J. Vanderman allegedly entered the home on Wednesday evening with a handgun and fired indiscriminately at the home’s occupants.
Kingman investigators say one of the victims, a 57-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, is now in stable condition at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Another of the victims, identified as a 48-year-old Kingman resident, was ultimately flown to a Las Vegas hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say that Vanderman’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Courtney See, was also among the victims. See was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but was taken from the scene by Vanderman after the shooting took place. Vanderman allegedly fled the area in an unknown direction, and has not yet been located as of Thursday morning.
Now police are seeking both, and authorities say See may be in need of urgent medical care.
Anyone with information as to See’s or Vanderman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191, or to report online at www.kingmanpolice.com. Residents may also contact Mohave Silent Witness anonymously at 928-753-1234.
