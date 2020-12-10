A wanted man was shot by a Lake Havasu City Police officer Thursday evening in the Kiowa Boulevard Shopping Center.
The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m., when a man wanted on multiple warrants entered a Hobby Lobby location in the shopping center. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, officers pursued the male suspect into the store, where a confrontation took place.
According to Gray, the exact details of that confrontation could not be disclosed as of Thursday evening, nor could Gray confirm that the man was armed.
A witness in the store told Today’s News-Herald that police confronted the man near the rear of the building, in the canvas area. Officers wrestled with the man for a moment when a “pop” was heard, said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous. The man lied on the ground, groaning, as an officer told him he shouldn’t have reached for a gun.
Police confirmed that an officer fired a single shot and wounded the man during the confrontation. The man was taken by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to Gray, the man’s medical condition was unknown as of Thursday evening.
The Hobby Lobby store remained closed immediately after the incident took place, and Lake Havasu City Police officers arranged for an outside law enforcement agency to arrive and begin its own investigation into the shooting. The use of an outside investigative agency is a common practice by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in mitigating potential conflicts of interest in the event of a shooting by a police officer.
The man’s identity was not made public as of Thursday evening. The identity of the officer who fired the shot was also not immediately available Thursday night.
According to Gray, a press release containing additional information could be released as early as Friday morning.
(2) comments
Havasu seems to be getting worse and worse with people not complying with authority. Very thankful the officer and people inside the store were not hurt. Crazy World were living in... Unbelievable.
I often post the following link about the failure of our government to care for the mentally ill among us. In this case you have an individual with warrants and some of those may have been for serious crimes against us. In any case it is not very smart to argue with a police officer who is wearing a .38 or 9 mm sidearm. Here is the link.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/asylums/special/excerpt.html
