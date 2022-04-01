Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Starline Elementary School on Thursday, after receiving reports of an act of sexual abuse by public indecency. But officers learned there may have been more - or possibly less - to the story.
The alleged offense was published on the police department’s Daily Bulletin website, which offers information about daily arrests including the type of incident, location the report was taken, the time of the incident, the arresting officer and the name of the possible offender, if an arrest is made.
But according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, the details of the reported incident may have been less sinister than the daily bulletin’s limited context could describe.
“The incident did not take place at Starline,” Tribolet said on Friday. “It involved an elderly male who was allegedly seen urinating in his front yard. The reporting party was someone in the area who was picking up their child from school.”
Tribolet said no arrests have yet been made in reference to the incident.
