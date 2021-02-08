Multiple fires were reported throughout Lake Havasu City this weekend, and city officials said Monday that arson is suspected.
Local residents posted multiple images and reports of fires throughout the city on social media early Monday morning, at locations including the intersection of Yucca Drive and South Kiowa Boulevard, and the Lake Havasu Golf Club.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, a full list of locations and details in the alleged arsons will be released by Monday afternoon.
