Some Lake Havasu City parents have feared razor blades hidden in apples, or marijuana edibles given to their children on Halloween. But according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, there could be a far less ambiguous threat on the streets this year.
Methamphetamine has long been a fact of life in some Havasu communities. But now police are warning that the drug has now been pressed into candy-like shapes and sizes, with various imprints that make the substance almost indistinguishable from sugary sweets like “Sweet Tarts” or “Smarties.”
