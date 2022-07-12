An administrator of a local Facebook group with more than 21,000 members is at the center of an online campaign to unseat the three incumbent City Council members.
Political posts in a local social media group aren’t uncommon, but recent activity resulted in one city council candidate filing a police report and another making a show of distancing himself from the group and its administrator when the tone of postings turned particularly nasty.
A man using the name Robert Peterson has made hundreds of posts in multiple local Facebook groups, including a group he administers called “Havasu Orchids & Onions,” a forum where users are encouraged to compliment or complain about local issues or businesses. Peterson’s posts have targeted City Council members Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan and Michele Lin, all of whom are seeking reelection in the Aug. 2 primary.
Peterson initially agreed to an interview over the phone with Today’s News-Herald, but he later declined after being told that the interview could not be conducted by email only.
It’s unclear if Peterson is a real name. In other posts, he often directs people to call him at a phone number that is identical to contact information posted online by a Robert Kupfer, as well as a Facebook account called “Vote 2022,” which claims to be operated by a Bullhead City woman named Lisa Murphy. The Vote 2022 account is also listed as an administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions group.
Calls to the phone number go straight to voicemail with a message from a man identifying himself as Robert, but the voicemail is full.
Peterson’s online posts have contained numerous inaccuracies, misleading statements and outright lies. Among them, he has:
* accused Lin of illegal business practices,
* inaccurately quoted Dolan from a debate,
* inflated the amount City Council members are paid in monthly stipends and alleged that Coke was able to “pay off her mortgage” with her city payments.
* said the city’s courthouse project will cost about twice what current estimates for the project show.
Lin, Dolan and Coke say when they attempted to respond to the accusations, they were blocked from the group.
When Peterson accused Lin of hiring undocumented employees at her restaurant, allegedly based on a conversation he said he had with an unnamed police officer and accountant, she went to local police to file a report. Police confirmed Lin filed the complaint.
“Because they used the police, I thought it was necessary to go to them and let them know that they were part of the conversation in this gentleman’s post,” Lin said.
Lt. Kirk Cesena also said the Lake Havasu City Police Department has no record of a Robert Peterson contacting them and said they are not aware of any reports or allegations about undocumented workers at Lin’s business.
A post criticizing Dolan for a statement made at the recent candidate forum held at Lake Havasu High School was misattributed. The statement was actually made by council candidate Mark Curry. Dolan said when he attempted to clear the air by posting video of the debate, he was blocked from the group.
“It seemed realistic to me in the beginning that people wanted to know what is going on. So when I went in and tried to answer all the questions and clear things up I was blocked pretty much immediately,” Dolan said. “Then after that hearing I’m still being accused of all of these things I realized at that point that something was wrong.”
Other posts by Peterson claimed that council members get paid $1,200 a month and that Jeni Coke has been on the council long enough that the stipend has paid off her house. Coke has been on the council for 10 years, and council members have been paid $650 per month since the 1990s. That means Coke has earned roughly $78,000 in the decade she has been on the council.
“Facts are facts. We don’t make $1,200 a month. So the whole idea of the whole post was so inaccurate it was just disgusting,” she said.
Additionally, many of Peterson’s posts claim the city’s courthouse project will cost local taxpayers a total of $20 million. Lake Havasu City paid $3 million for the old Havasu Fitness building, and renovations are estimated to cost between $5.2 and $6.3 million, depending on how the council proceeds with the second floor of the project. City officials say they expect to know the final cost for the courthouse this fall. Costs for the courthouse are higher than initially estimated, but remain about half of the amount Peterson alleges it will cost.
“That is so exaggerated it doesn’t even make sense,” Dolan said. “They are just pure, flat out lies that make no sense in an attempt to attack all three of us, apparently.”
Peterson has been vocal in his support of one candidate, Morgan Braden, who recently made public statements in an attempt to distance himself from the online fray. Braden was previously a moderator on the Havasu Orchids & Onions forum, but asked to be removed this weekend after Peterson’s posts took a turn toward personal attacks, particularly against Lin.
Braden said as a moderator, he didn’t have the power to kick off an administrator like Robert Peterson or remove any of his posts.
“I believe in free speech and I can’t necessarily take down an admin’s post. All I can do is call him and tell him to keep my name out of this. But I can’t tell him he can’t do this.”
Braden said he never did much as a moderator for the Facebook group and claimed he never blocked any of the other council candidates or anyone posting in their defense.
“I haven’t deleted anything or blocked anybody on that site. I never have and never would.”
Braden said he did ask Peterson to stop using his name in negative posts.
“I want to distance myself from him a little bit because I don’t have control over him,” he said. “I haven’t told him what to do. I’ve just been dragged into something that is not right, in my opinion.”
Braden also made a Facebook post addressing the situation on Tuesday. In it, he says that Peterson reached out to him via text more than a month ago expressing his excitement about Braden’s candidacy and his desire to defeat the incumbent councilmembers in the 2022 election.
“I have not met him nor have I told him what to do or post on anything,” Braden said. “All his actions have been his own. I have no control of his posting. He started out just pushing people to register to vote and I believe he has done a great job. Then, just over a few weeks ago he started posting my information on some of his posts. I did not ask for it, I just got the impression he was a great fan! I believe that he has increased the voter base in this city and can take many votes from the incumbents. I have not agreed with all his tactics and advised him to keep my name out of some of them. He has worked independently from me and did a great service trying to get voters to the polls.”
