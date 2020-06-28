Mohave County Sheriff’s boating safety officers were dispatched Sunday to the area of Thompson Bay after receiving reports of a boater overboard.
The incident was reported at about 6 p.m., near the Nautical Beachfront Resort. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, one of the boat’s passengers entered the water, and others onboard did not see him emerge.
Cox could not say whether the passenger’s departure from the watercraft was intentional. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim as of 7:30 p.m., as diving operations to find and recover the victim remain underway.
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
