A possible drowning was reported Saturday afternoon off of London Bridge Beach, and the 21-year-old male's status is currently unknown.
Just before 3 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported that a male subject was missing in the water near a floating slide structure. Witnesses advised that he was under the water for at least 10 minutes, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kyler Cox.
Several units responded, including MCSO, Lake Havasu City police and fire, San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and Arizona Game and Fish Department. MCSO and LHCPD both deployed divers to search the water.
While they searched, a member of the LHCFD went in the water and found the victim and began pulling him ashore. MCSO and LHCPD assisted, and they began to perform CPR in the water.
The male subject was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and his status was unavailable as of 4:15 p.m.
MCSO will be releasing more information today once the man's status is known, and this story will be updated appropriately.
