Yhe Mohave County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing teen who may have drowned in the South Basin of Lake Havasu near Contact Point, and is asking the public to stay away from the area.
Sgt. Kyler Cox said the department has been searching for a 16 year old boy since about noon Sunday. Cox said he had few details about the case because sheriff’s department personnel have been focusing on the search. He said initial investigations show several people jumped off a boat to swim and the boat may have drifted with the winds.
Cox said the sheriff’s department received a call about the incident around noon, and the MCSO Dive Rescue Recovery Team has been searching the area with divers and a side-scan sonar system. Cox said as of 5:20 p.m. the teams were still searching.
“We are asking all traffic in the South Basin Area to avoid Contact Point because it is still an active scene with multiple resources in the area with divers and the side-scan sonar search tactic,” Cox said.
Cox said the teams will continue to search until the missing person is found, or until dark.
