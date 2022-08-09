Health officials are monitoring a possible case of monkeypox in Mohave County, according to the county health department.
Mohave County Spokesman Roger Galloway said the county is not able to share details about which community the case may have occurred in, nor any details about the patient, including the age or sex.
Galloway said samples have been collected, the patient is being isolated, and results should be available this week.
According to Galloway, County Health Director Chad Kingsley says residents should use normal precautions including proper hygiene such as washing your hands.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention those who contract monkeypox "get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth."
The rash can go through several stages, including scabbing, before healing. It can also initially look like pimples or blisters and can be itchy, according to the CDC.
Other symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, back and headaches, and respiratory symptoms, like a sore throat, cough, or runny nose.
Monkeypox can spread when the fluid that fills the pox comes in contact with another person. Health experts said that can occur when shaking hands, hugging or kissing.
Health experts urge those who think they have contracted the disease to contact their health provider or local health department.
Typically, those who catch monkeypox display symptoms within one-to-three weeks of exposure and then experience symptoms for two-to-four weeks.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report
