3:16 p.m. All power seems to be restored, according to several resident and business reports. The UniSource website no longer shows an issue in the area.
A power outage is affecting the Island District and English Village area, according to multiple citizen reports and the UniSource Energy website. Other areas of town are also experiencing some power surges, but not full outages.
As of 3 p.m., some residents and businesses reported their power had been restored.
According to the UniSource website, the power outage started just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A crew was dispatched and the cause is still being investigated. A total of 867 customers lost service, according to the website.
The estimated time of power restoration was originally 6 p.m., according to UniSource.
