A few gatherings have been planned in Lake Havasu City this week, all with the intent of bringing the community together peacefully.
A peaceful protest is being planned for later this week. Havasu resident Sakokaias Maracle said he is in the process of getting a permit approved for the event, which he hopes to hold on Saturday. Additional details have yet to be finalized, he said.
“This is going to be a peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter,” Maracle said in a Facebook message Tuesday. “This is for George Floyd and everyone else that has suffered the same injustice as his.”
Lake Havasu City officials confirmed that an inquiry about a permit has been made, and they received an application from Maracle.
"City staff is currently in the process of reviewing the application, and all indication is that there will be a peaceful protest this weekend," said Anthony Kozlowski, media representative for the city.
Lake Havasu City Police Department's Sgt. Tom Gray said the department has been “made aware of members of the community planning a peaceful daytime protest on Lake Havasu Avenue at McCulloch Boulevard on Saturday, June 6.”
News-Herald will continue to provide updates on this event as additional details are made known.
On Wednesday night, Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a worship event called Pray for Unity. Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Avenue campus, community members are invited to “seek God and pray for unity in our world.” The event will also be livestreamed.
The event page on Facebook reads, “As we look at our world, we see a world that is hurting and full of pain and brokenness. We know that God is the one who can bring healing, peace and unity.”
Another event, organized by City Council candidate Nancy Campbell, will take place Thursday as a way to reflect on everything going on in the world, “from covid on up,” she said.
The Candle Light Channel Walk will start at the south end of Bridgewater Channel in Rotary Park (near the bathrooms closest to the Channel) and continue to the London Bridge and back, from 7 to 8 p.m. Campbell said children are more than welcome, and participants are invited to bring their own candles if they have them.
“This is not a political event,” she said. “So many people in our community are saddened by the events of these past few months, so this is a way for us to reflect and get our minds off of it all. It’s a reminder that despite everything going on elsewhere, Havasu is still a beautiful place to live."
(3) comments
funny most older people in town were the long haired hippies protesting. Those long haired hippies grew old and criticize the younger generation. Remember the VietNam protests by the young people.
Don't be surprised if out of towners show up and starting a mini riot... yep
Ahh, look at you! Seriously FOX News is not your friend.
