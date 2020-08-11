“If we can have daycare, then we can have school. If we can riot and burn flags, then we can have school… We are not going to die if we go back to school.”
— Mike Bell, parent
“It is impossible to safely open a school with nearly 2,000 students and 100 staff members. We do not have enough room in our classrooms to safely distance a group of 36 students — that’s just my first period.”
— Tania Gray, teacher
“Your government school is going to control your life. Period, end of story… This is so absolutely ridiculous... It’s definitely my recommendation that you home school your kids. I never thought those words would come out of my mouth.”
— Nicole Cohen, school district board member
“If we can require that kids wear shoes, if we can require them to wear special standardized shirts, we definitely can also require them to wear a mask.”
— Lisa Roman,
school district
board president
