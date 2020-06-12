Mohave County health officials sounded the alarm bells Friday afternoon, warning that risky social behaviors have led to a dangerous spike in coronavirus cases. A recent increase in cases -- as high as 33 in one day -- reveals the battle with the disease continues with no end in sight.
“People need to pay attention. It’s not only old people or occurrences at long term facilities. Positives have been confirmed in our county with little children, teens, and young professionals. This is community spread and it’s ongoing. People need to pay attention,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. “The significant increase in cases in Mohave County over the past three weeks is very alarming.”
Burley and Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward both fear that people in the general population, especially young and middle- aged people, falsely believe that they don’t have to practice safety measures because most deaths have been among the elderly.
“They don't realize that the elderly have to get the virus from someone who is likely irresponsibly avoiding social distancing, whether it be a family member, a visitor or employee of a long term care center. There have been many positives cases involving children and young adults,” Steward said. “Localized outbreaks in the county have been linked to large public events such as graduations or large family gatherings where it is likely that one or two sick individuals spread the virus to dozens of other attendees.”
Burley is concerned by the difficulty of changing some minds about the severity of the current coronavirus situation. In a prepared statement from the county government, she said the public shouldn’t disregard the most important actions that can impact the course of the virus in the county: Stay at home and away from others if you are sick, practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and wash your hands thoroughly.
“The case count, the problems of dealing with crowds, and, adhering to the simple basics of known guidelines may be too much for some, but, common sense should strike home with most,” Burley said.
