A Bullhead City woman who went missing in the Mojave Desert more than a year ago have been found.
In July 2019, Barbara Thomas, 69, was hiking with her husband, Robert, in the desert about 20 miles north of the I-40 freeway east of Kelbaker Road. During the hike, Barbara and Robert allegedly got separated.
According to Supervisor Jeff Lewison of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division, her body was located on November 27 of this year in the desert near Essex, California.
An autopsy has been completed, Lewison confirmed, but the cause of death is still pending.
Barbara was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks. She had no supplies with her.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began to pursue other leads in August 2019 after searches for her were unsuccessful. Her husband hired an attorney after he was reported by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies to have failed a polygraph test in July, according to previous News-Herald reporting.
This story will be updated as more information is known.
