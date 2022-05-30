NEEDLES -- Two people may have died in a crash on Interstate 40 involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle early Monday afternoon. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of I-40 and Five Mile Road.
Initial reports from the CHP indicated that two people were ejected from the pickup and were later declared dead. The identifies of the victims weren't immediately available and it was not clear if there were additional injuries, though a medical helicopter was spotted by journalists on scene. The CHP hadn't released additional information as of 9 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire District 32, paramedics from Baker Emergency Medical Service and officers on the California Highway Patrol all responded to the crash.
The wreck prompted the closure of the left lane of westbound I-40 for cleanup.
The accident came a day after two semi-trucks crashed into each other in the same section of the highway.
If confirmed, the two deaths add to a grisly Memorial Day statistic: The CHP said 15 people died in crashes around the state since 6 p.m. on Friday.
