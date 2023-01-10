According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. today, multiple callers reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of Smoketree Avenue and Pima Drive.
Police say as a result of this report, Smoketree Elementary School went into lockdown as part of its protocol.
Officers are on the scene investigating, but the school has released all students as there has been no confirmation of any potential threat to Smoketree at this time.
According to LHCPD the scene is still active.
