The airport terminal is closed after reports of a plane crash Thursday morning. Lake Havasu City police and fire officials are on scene. The Desert Hills Fire Department is also on scene.
The plane was seen being towed to a hangar around 9:45 a.m. There were no obvious signs of damage to the plane. The plane is believed to be a Super King Air 200.
It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.
The plane is registered to RCA Aviation of Phoenix. A website for Retinal Consultants of Arizona says the company uses two planes to transport staff, equipment and medicine to locations outside Phoenix on a daily basis.
Keep watching for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.