Fire broke out at a garage in Needles, California, on Front Street and east of J Street. Flames mainly appear to be in the garage but San Bernardino County Fire Protection District 23 and Mohave Valley Fire Department are on scene. Residents were able to get out of the building.
The fire has been put out around 3:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.