The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Mohave County Health Department. Facilities receive ratings of “Excellent,” “Satisfactory” or “Needs Improvement.”
Nov. 24: Copper Still Distillery, bar or tavern, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 23: Riliberto’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 16: Cardinali Concessions, mobile food peddler permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 15: The Habit Burger Grill, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Nov. 12: Crazy Horse Campground, drink dispenser permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 15: Jack in the Box, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Nov. 3: Circle K, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.