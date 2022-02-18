It is the intent of the Today’s News-Herald to create a website that will help keep our readers informed on a daily basis.
The comments section under each story, column, letter to the editor, etc. is made available for “ALL” readers to share their views, opinions and converse with others without the fear of being attacked, no matter the difference in opinion. It is not a place for ridicule, bullying or name calling and I won’t allow it to be. I understand the intense emotions that come from the divisiveness across our nation. And I am definitely not wanting to stifle free speech. But everyone should feel comfortable enough to share their thoughts freely. And right now, I do not think that is the case across our website.
If we are unable to reign this issue in, then we will be forced into one of two options.
1. All comments will have to be reviewed by website management before being posted to the comments section. This is a very time intensive process which may push us to the second option anyway.
2. Not allow any comments of any kind for any content. This I really don’t want to do. So please help us keep this forum available to all readers by sharing your opinions and being courteous to all users.
(15) comments
A third option should be an "ignore" or "mute" button, which would allow each of the offended to to make their own decision on who or what is offensive.
[thumbup]
At the bottom of this page are some well stated rules, abiding by them should solve the problem. As one who is guilty overstepping occasionally, I’ll do better. Intentional provocation by some needs to stop. Please increase the character count to 500? [thumbup][wink] Deaton
I appreciate your goal of providing a safe and open communication vehicle to share ideas and opinions. I will do my best to adhere to your guidelines. Thank you.
Shut it down!
Free speech is not only warm fuzzy speech. It is also speech that can offend or make you feel uncomfortable. Censorship is a direct attack on free speech.
Blazer, thank you for your comment. I understand free speech is very broad and is accepting of ridicule, mud slinging, bullying, etc. I'm not saying we only want to see "Warm & Fuzzy", but I do believe as individuals, we can get our point across without being hateful.
Rich, totally agree obscenities and personal attacks are uncalled for. I read the comments section often, and frankly I find some of it offensive. I just wouldn't like to see this publication go down the slippery slope of Facebook and Twitter. I don't envy your staff finding that fine line.
Thanks for the comments, Blazer. As long as we have comments, we don't intend to censor anyone over their ideas. I have and will continue to regularly delete comments that contain personal attacks against other users. Those are frequent enough, but luckily they seem to be from a handful of users.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Thank you Rich. The comments section got way out of hand many years ago. I once mentioned to the editor that maybe TNH would have to go the way the Kingman Miner did. They apparently discontinued their comments section because a couple of commentators could never be civil.
[thumbup]
I think it's too late. If a comment differs from the opinion of the main group of posters, nothing but ridicule will be rained down on that poster. Maybe it is time to do away with the comment section.
I fully agree with you. If someone has something to say, write a letter in the opinion section that is reviewed before printing.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.