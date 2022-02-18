Rich Macke is president of River City Newspapers of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He is also publisher of the company’s publications, including the daily Today’s News-Herald, the weekly Parker Pioneer in Parker, Arizona, and the quarterly lifestyle magazine, "Havasu: Arizona's Coastal Life."

Macke has an extensive background in newspapers and publishing. Before Lake Havasu City, he held management positions with newspapers in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Southeast Texas and California's Central Coast.