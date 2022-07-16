In the day of Fake News accusations being made left and right toward news media facets it is now, more than ever, very important that we remain vigilant in deciphering fake allegations from fact to ensure citizens and voters know the difference before heading to the polls.
As a voter, each of us has the right to vote for the individual running for office that we feel will best represent our needs and interests. Yes, will have differences of opinions on who those individuals should be and why.
But a voter should, at the very least, understand what each candidate running for office is all about. Don’t make an important decision such as this just because a friend says “this is the way to vote”, or because this candidate wears and suit and this one doesn’t. We should be voting on a candidate’s history, their platform, their service to our community before and after the election process, their health and our confidence that they can handle the sworn duties they may be elected for.
During political season Social Media starts to look more like the “Liars Club” than an informational source. Where users start spouting off lies about current elected officials simply because they either don’t like them or back another individual running for office. When it gets to this point well, “Houston, We Have a Problem” right here in Lake Havasu.
The Today’s News-Herald has been following a series of social media attacks and lies that are meant to do one thing, sway voter opinions to not vote for current city council members. Elected officials that have been voted into their current position by the citizens of Lake Havasu City who entrusted them with making decisions on their behalf.
Now, if the information shared across social media had been verified to be accurate, that’s one thing. But none of the posts noted below have any merit, and are blatant lies.
Additionally, some of these posts are encroaching on becoming legally libelous and could hold legal concerns for those that write them and share across social media. Posts such as…
- Council members' homes are being paid for by Lake Havasu City;
- A council member hires illegal immigrants to work at her local businesses to avoid paying taxes!
- My favorite; the new city courthouse is going to cost tax payers over $20 million dollars to complete.
Here at the Today’s News-Herald we strive to be as honest and as accurate as possible. So when issues like this come up, we feel it is our duty to clarify so inaccurate or false information doesn’t negatively affect our community going forward.
As citizens of this community, it is our responsibility to seek and find accurate information. If you notice a flagrant post stating some very shocking information, ask yourself "is this accurate" rather than jumping on the bandwagon of sharing false information. Click on the account page and see when it was created. How many followers does this person have? Is there a face associated with the account? Or reach out to us at the Today’s News-Herald for clarification. We will help in any way possible.
But ultimately, your vote is your choice. I Just that we try to make it on accurate information.
See you at the polls.
It’s not just fake or bias slanted news, I belief omission of news to be equally dangerous!
I try to watch as many network news and cable news outlets as possible and formulate my own opinion. I also play this little game of switching to other channels to see what kind of spin or if they are even reporting a story that is contrary to their political bias.
Democrat’s criticize Republicans for using Fox as their sole news source and Republicans criticize Democrats relying solely on CNN or CNBC as their news source. The fact of the matter is they are both equally guilty of feeding their own personal bias by hearing “ONLY” what we want to hear…much like a five year old.
When we cast our vote, we have a responsibility to be as informed as possible by making up our own mind and not being influenced by our favorite talking head!
Jim
I suspect most intelligent readers see a bias one way or the other in local media as well as social media, not to mention National Media. Anyone learn about Yellow Journalism in school? Study broadsides and pamphlets from our Revolutionary War period? It’s been around for a long time.
Oh yeah and RICH add an EDIT button to the comment section please. Thanks!
[thumbup]
@Richard Macke............So you use your platform to tell the Lake Havasu Community YOUR SIDE (your favorite lies) of the story. I'm quite sure that you have your biases or reasons for them just like we all do. Try to pretend that the voters here in Havasu know enough to do the research PLEASE! And if some don't...it's not your job to "PERSONALLY" set'em straight!! Seriously. We have enough Big Brother nonsense in our government without bringing it here to Havasu. Thank you!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
If the editorial board of Havasu News is so concerned about Fake News and Lies, why then is there so little coverage of Trump's election lies and the politicians who helped promote those lies?
lol Stephen really??? You guys just can't get enough of the fake news and outright lies regarding Trump can ya! Always gotta bring him into EVERYTHING. This country would be better served by your and the dems in office concern about the insane destruction to our country the CURRENT PREZ is doing...not the continued nonsense by the scared to death of Trump RINO swamp rats!!
Lol Judy really??? You're saying the 100% republican testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing are fake news and outright lies. What is more destructive to our country, bad policy decisions by a president that can be voted out of office or the loss of democracy itself? And just who is "You guys" supposed to be.
Judy Bur you can call the factual evidence of trump's Insurrection fake news all you want but it still doesn't make it so! Those of us with critical thinking skills know when the con is on and the evidence of trump's crimes is over-whelming! Indictments coming!
Here! Here! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
