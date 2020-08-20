KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains has burned just shy of 2,200 acres as of the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20, doubling in size from Wednesday.
A Declaration of Fire Emergency was signed Thursday due to the continuing high fire threat. The declaration confimres the Mohave County Hualapai Mountain Park will be closed to new visitors effective at sunrise Friday for the duration of the fire emergency or until the potential threat to the park has ceased.
Current campers have been informed to be prepared for an immediate evacuation if it becomes necessary.
The fire started at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 due to a lightning strike, and approximately 140 firefighters are battling the blaze, up from 100 on Monday.
The fire, burning about 5 miles south of Pine Lake, is still not threatening any homes or structures, according to InciWeb, the federal fire information system. Pine Lake Fire District Chief Chris Shaffer confirmed that there is “no change” to the danger to the nearby community.
Pine Lake residents have been advised via door to door contacts by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Posse members to be prepared to evacuate should this become necessary. Procedures are in place to provide evacuation notifications as soon as a threat develops.
The fire has burned into the timber, the federal fire system reports. Fuel now includes timber, chaparral, short grass and ponderosa pine, pinyon-juniper, and heavy interior chaparral.
Storms and associated winds on Tuesday, Aug. 18 exacerbated the situation as winds up to 50 mph increased fire activity. While lightning activity was noted at the fire scene, rainfall was minimal.
Firefighters continue scouting for control features. The 24-hour outlook indicates continued fire growth toward the north and east unless checked by containment or rain.
Mohave County residents are encouraged to sign up for the County's Code Red Emergency Notification System: https://bit.ly/3j2zu6b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.