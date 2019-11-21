The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a runaway teenager from Topock.
The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for 17-year-old Justice Christine Bowers. She is described as 5-foot-2, approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen on Monday at her home in Topock and allegedly left in the middle of the night. The sheriff’s office said Justice could potentially be travelling with Joseph Gonzalez, her boyfriend who lives in Mesa. Anyone with information should contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1- 800-522-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.