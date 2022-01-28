The Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units have a continuing need for donations and volunteers. The units are non-profit organizations that operate solely on donations. Donations are used to purchase unit equipment and offer training for members. There are four units, with a total of about 140 volunteer members, located in Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip. The SAR mission is to assist the Sheriff in serving the community by carrying out search and rescue missions and other duties as requested by the Sheriff.
Last year, SAR members participated in: 121 missions, including searches and rescues; vehicles searches; aircraft searches; water searches; a body recovery; and 69 training exercises in addition to various community events and assisting other agencies in the tri-state area.
SAR, throughout the county, is recruiting volunteers for the various units. Members are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to be available to respond to a variety of missions – such as locating those who are lost, rescuing those who may have become injured, technical rescues and recoveries, evidentiary searches, and community outreach programs.
All volunteers pay for their individualized-personal equipment and their 4X4 vehicles.
Each new member has a set of required training that must be completed within the first year during a probationary period. Additional training opportunities are available throughout the year that includes the art of tracking; search tactics, land navigation, technical rope rescues, swift water rescues, wilderness survival, and helicopter operations.
Those interested in making donations to a MCSO SAR or would like information about becoming a member of a particular elite unit can do so by contacting the MCSO SAR Office at (928) 753-0753 Ext. 4221 or download an application to apply by visiting the SAR website at http://www.mohavesearch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.