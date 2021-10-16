Mohave County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the second victim of a double drowning near Topock Gorge, and they're urging boaters to avoid the area.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the Colorado River about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu City. According to a press release from MCSO, the victims were a husband and wife from Valley Center, California.
The male victim was identified as 75-year-old James Weaver. According to the release, Weaver jumped into the water to assist his wife after she jumped in to retrieve a lost personal item.
MCSO divers are up against nature as they search. In addition to any weather, the river's strong current, underwater obstructions, high boating traffic and variation of depths make searching for drowning victims challenging.
This story will be updated as more information is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.