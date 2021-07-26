Lake Havasu City investigators are still seeking information on the whereabouts of a local resident who went missing four weeks ago.
Joseph Saldana, 56, was reported missing July 1. He was last seen June 29 at a gas station at the intersection of Acoma and Mesquite Boulevards. Saldana’s mobile phone has been inactive, and his family have been unable to contact him.
He was last seen driving a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Arizona license plate CNA0245. Saldana is described as five feet, six inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Lake Havasu City press release. Saldana suffered a severe head injury during a May 3 traffic accident.
Lake Havasu City Police Detectives are continuing to investigate Saldana’s disappearance, and are interviewing friends and family while checking leads in the case as they come in.
According to a Monday press release, police are continuing to check areas of Havasu in an attempt to locate Saldana and his vehicle.
Anyone with information in the case, or who may know Saldana’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call anonymously to 928-854-8477.
