A California man is still missing after slipping underwater and never resurfacing in the Colorado River near Laughlin on Friday.
At about 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Davis Camp in reference to a male subject that had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
The individual has been identified by MCSO as Reyes Augustin Munoz-Rodriguez, 35, of Fullterton, Calif.
Upon arrival, witnesses advised that the male subject and two females had gone into the water and began to struggle. Good Samaritans were able to get the two females back to shore, however the male subject could not be located, according to MCSO.
Bullhead City Police Officers responded to search the waterways, along with Davis Camp Park Rangers, however were unsuccessful in locating Munoz-Rodriguez.
On Saturday, with the early morning low water levels, the area was shallow enough to be visually searched by a Department of Public Safety Air Ranger helicopter, but the search was unsuccessful.
At approximately 9 a.m., deputies with the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team responded to the scene and began searching for Munoz-Rodriguez.
During the search operation on Saturday, MCSO and the DPS Air Ranger helicopter continuously searched the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Bullhead City Rotary Park, checking all available docks and coves along the river.
Search operations were paused on Saturday night and set to resume Sunday morning. Sunday's search will range from Bullhead City Rotary Park down the Colorado River to the mouth of Lake Havasu, according to MCSO. All boaters are advised to be cautious when operating in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.