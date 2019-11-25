10:50 a.m.: Police reported no indication of explosive devices in Havasu's PetSmart location. The store's evacuation was lifted, and employees were allowed to return inside. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, officers will examine all available surveillance footage at the scene to determine who may have been responsible for the threat.
10:17 a.m.: A second threat at Petsmart has been confirmed by Lake Havasu City Police. Petsmart is located at The Shops at Lake Havasu, just north of Home Depot.
9:45 a.m.: Lake Havasu City Police spokesman Sgt. Tom Gray says officers received a report about an explosive device at Home Depot around 6:50 a.m. on Monday. Officers responded with the bomb team and worked with management to evacuate the store. Officers were unable to locate any explosive device, and gray says the threat does not appear to be credible. Officers are continuing to investigate.
9:34 a.m.: Employees and customers have been allowed back into the store and most police officers have left the scene.
Earlier: Employees at Home Depot in Lake Havasu City were evacuated from the store Monday morning. Lake Havasu City Police said officers were investigating reports of an unspecified threat. The employees are in the parking lot at the neighboring Horizon Community Bank as they wait for officers to clear the scene and allow them to return to work.
The scare comes about a little more than a week after the Havasu Walmart was evacuated after police got reports of a man pointing a gun at people in the store's restrooms. Officers believed that report was a prank, and no arrests have been reported in the case.
Keep watching HavasuNews.com for updates on this breaking story.
