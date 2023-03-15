MOHAVE COUNTY— A mid-march thunderstorm resulted in flooding, a tornado warning and multiple train derailments throughout Mohave County on Wednesday.
A train derailment occurred at the Kingman Industrial Park last night near Highway 66 and Castlerock Road. According to the Northern Arizona Fire District, ten empty cars were derailed and no spill or hazardous materials were involved. NAFD responded to the incident around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 16. The derailment was turned over to BNSF, and no injuries were reported.
Near Topock, a train derailment was also reported near Exit 9 along Interstate 40 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to AP, the train was carrying corn syrup and no injuries were reported. Around 8 cars were derailed and BNSF is currently investigating.
A tornado warning was established from 5:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. near Topock. According to Jenn Viran with the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, the staff is currently investigating if a tornado that was reported touched ground near Golden Shores. Damages to the area are also being investigated.
Viran said that flooding occurred throughout the county, especially around Bullhead City. Hail and flash flooding was also reported throughout the county. According to the NWS, Kingman reported 1.11 inches of rain on Wednesday.
According to the Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Joel Free, several vehicle crashes occurred yesterday, including one fatality. It is not known if the crashes were storm-related.
Earlier:TOPOCK -- A train derailment was reported and confirmed on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m.
The derailment occurred near Exit 9 along Interstate 40, according to Anita Mortenson, Mohave County Sheriff's Office public information officer. Original scanner chatter reported the derailment near Topock.
Mortensen said hazardous materials are on board, but no spills have been reported. Current weather conditions and flooding is making it difficult for responding agencies to make it to the scene, she added.
A Bell Aircraft 407GXi helicopter owned by Classic Air Medical was flown in due to vehicles being unable to get through the flooded wash near the railroad tracks, according to a reporter on scene and Flightradar24, a live air traffic website.
The helicopter took off from Valley View Medical Center and landed at the scene at 10:49 p.m. according to Flightradar24 tracking. The helicopter took flight again at 11:10 p.m. and headed northwest, landing back at Valley View Medical Center at approximately 11:40 p.m. Mortensen was not advised of any injuries, but referred confirmation of patients to BNSF. BNSF had not responded to calls or emails as of 12 a.m. Thursday.
The dirt area just off of exit 9 is officially designated as the command post for the incident. Multiple agencies responded, including Desert Hills Fire District, MCSO, and San Bernardino Fire Department. The investigation will be handled by BNSF and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Mortensen.
This is a breaking news story. We will update when we have more information.
(3) comments
Traffic conditions along the I40 would seem appropriate, or is it just me?
Train derailment the new covid !
Where can we get up to the minute info?
