Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have located the female victim from last week’s double drowning that occurred near Topock Gorge.
On Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office received a call that a female subject had been located in the river near where the incident occurred. MCSO Division of Boating Safety responded to the call and were able to positively identify the woman as the second victim of the double drowning that occurred on Oct. 14. Police identified the woman as Suzan Weaver, 68 of Valley Center, California.
Suzan and her husband James, whose body was discovered on Oct. 15, went into the water after losing a personal item.
The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.