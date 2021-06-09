A semi fire occurred just before noon on Wednesday on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 15.
Bart Graves, public information officer for Arizona Department of Public Safety, said at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a tractor-trailer loaded with food products noticed his semi was on fire in the eastbound lane of I-40.
He pulled over and managed to get out before the fire fully engulfed the semi, Graves said, adding that the trailer did not seem to be affected.
The fire began in the engine, Graves said. Traffic is still backed up on scene and the roadway remained closed as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Desert Hills Fire District was called to respond to the incident. Calls to Desert Hills Fire District were unreturned as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.