A semi-truck caught fire Thursday evening along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of Five Mile Road, ZachNews reported.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene along the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 40.
Some vegetation along the right shoulder also caught fire, and traffic is backed up to State Route 95.
Motorists are being asked to use SR-95 south to Five Mile Road east as an alternate route around the incident.
