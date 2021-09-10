Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit have been conducting an investigation into several reports of catalytic converter thefts occurring throughout Lake Havasu City over the past two weeks.
Two unidentified male subjects are suspected to have been working together to remove the vehicle parts from trucks parked in unattended areas. All of the reported thefts have been from Ford trucks.
Catalytic converters are used to control the exhaust emissions from vehicles. They contain several valuable metals used as catalysts in the cleaning of carbon monoxide and other harmful fumes produced by vehicle engines.
There is currently a rise in catalytic converter thefts across the country, which is believed to be related to a rise in the value of certain metals contained within many catalytic converters. Trucks are often targeted for this type of theft due to having a greater ground clearance.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends that vehicle owners take precautions to prevent the theft of catalytic converters, including: parking vehicles in garages or other secured and well-lit areas, installing security cameras or motion lights, installing anti-theft plates to cover the bottom of the vehicle, and marking or etching the catalytic converter to aid in recovery.
Anyone with information on these thefts is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Citizens can utilize Havasu Silent Witness’ anonymous text messaging service by texting your message to “CRIMES” or 274637. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a web page based tip service at www.tipsoft.com or via the “TipSubmit” mobile application. Anyone using Android, Windows or Apple platforms can download the LHCPD app and submit a tip through the app as well.
(1) comment
This must be one of the most stupid thefts ever committed by a criminal. First you need and impact wrench to get one off or maybe even a power hacksaw. And otherating those tools is NOT very quiet. And Arizona cars catalytic converters sell for about $200-$500 dollars each. However those cars that were manufactured for sale in California sell for considerable more than twice that amount because more platinum is used in the converters. Those sell for significantly more on the order of $500-$1200. So how much does a criminal get - hardly worth the effort if you ask me. So if your car was manufactured for sale in CA be careful. MIght be a good idea to take your vehicle to a welding shop and have the converters stitch welded welded in place and yes this would make replacement more expensive but what would be worse, the $50 to prevent a theft of a $1200 converter plus installation. Just saying, keep it in the garage if you can or take some preventive measures.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.