HAVASU LANDING, Calif. -- A boat fire spread to brush on the California side of the Colorado River on Wednesday afternoon, consuming about an acre of land Wednesday on the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation.
According to U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials, the fire had been contained to one acre of land as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, and federal resources would be used to burn away surrounding brush that might otherwise fuel the fire’s possible growth.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that no nearby structures were threatened by the fire as of Wednesday afternoon.
