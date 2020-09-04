A Lake Havasu City man is wanted this weekend on charges of attempted murder, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home on the 2000 block of Quartzsite Place after receiving reports of a stabbing. According to investigators, the 77-year-old victim suffered multiple injuries during the incident.
The victim allegedly identified 63-year-old Gary E. Pappilli as the aggressor in the assault.
Pappilli is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt.
Pappilli has been arrested on multiple felony counts since 1998, including alleged incidents of drug sales, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and kidnapping. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Pappilli is considered dangerous, and should not be approached if found.
Anyone with any information regarding Pappilli’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-033848
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.