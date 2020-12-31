A Kingman man is wanted this weekend on charges of attempted murder, after investigators say he shot a victim multiple times during an argument on Wednesday.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Kingman address at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. According to sheriff’s officials, the victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
According to alleged witness statements, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation before Eustolio Gill, 36, drew his firearm. According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Gill was cited on charges of driving without a valid license one day prior to the shooting. Gill was allegedly seen leaving the victim’s residence on foot after the incident.
Gill is now wanted on charges of attempted murder, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts. Gill often goes by an alias, “Tito,” and is described as five feet, two inches tall and about 200 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and investigators say he should not be approached if found. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.