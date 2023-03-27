Two Kingman residents were slain in their home last year, in an incident possibly linked to suspected multiple murderer Hunter McGuire. Now the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a Maricopa County Jail inmate may have been directly involved in the case.
Last year, investigators sought McGuire for his alleged connection to as many as five shooting deaths throughout Mohave County and Las Vegas. The earliest of those killings took place last June, when Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, were shot by an intruder in their residence. Atkins, a well-known member of the Kingman community, was known to many as “The Gold Lady.”
But although evidence was later found linking McGuire to the case, sheriff’s officials found no evidence that McGuire was directly responsible for their deaths. Surveillance footage at the scene showed a man wearing eyeglasses and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, leading to an effort by investigators to identify him.
This month, investigators allegedly identified the suspect as Daniel M. Avila, 25, of El Mirage. Avila was arrested February in Tempe during an alleged home invasion. In that incident, investigators reportedly found a gun in Avila’s possession. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, data from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network linked the weapon to the murders of Vanhouten and Atkins.
At the time of Avila’s arrest in Tempe last month, he wore clothing nearly identical to that worn by the suspect in Vanhouten’s and Atkins’ murders. According to Mohave County officials, the suspect in Vanhouten’s and Atkins’ murders appeared to have blood on his left shoulder from a gunshot wound he may have suffered during that incident. At the time of his arrest in Maricopa County, Avila appeared to bear a scar on his left shoulder consistent with a gunshot wound.
A Mohave Superior Court Judge approved a warrant for Avila’s arrest last week, on two counts of first-degree murder. As of Monday, Avila remained in custody at Maricopa County Jail on $100,000 bond. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree burglary.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said on Monday that Avila’s extradition to Mohave County may not happen immediately, however.
“The charges against him in Maricopa County are extensive,” Mortensen said. “Once they’re done with him, we’ll get our turn.”
Investigation remains ongoing in the case. Avila was believed to have no connection to the Kingman area or Vanhouten and Atkins. Anyone with information about Avila is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
Excellent detective work! Great job!
