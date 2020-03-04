Breaking News
A La Paz County Sheriff's deputy was injured during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday night. The suspect then fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a chase through Lake Havasu City that approached 120 miles per hour.
The suspect still hadn't been located as of 9:50 p.m. The suspect's identification has not been released by law enforcement, but sheriff's officials say they believe he has "behavior health issues" and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to La Paz County Sheriff's Department spokesman Curt Bagby, the suspect was driving a 2016 white Mini Cooper when he was pulled over in Parker for driving 96 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone. The suspect failed to shift his car into park, and the deputy got a "weird feeling about the vehicle" so he used his patrol vehicle's public address system to tell the suspect to stop his car. The suspect then accelerated back onto the road, nearly hitting another deputy who had to dive into his patrol car to avoid being struck. The deputies gave chase on State Route 95, reaching speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour in light traffic. The suspect made a left turn into Cattail Cove State Park, where he went into the park and turned back around to leave. One deputy attempted to block his exit and stood on foot outside of his vehicle, ready to break the Mini Cooper's window in an attempt to stop the car, while the other deputy pursued from behind. The deputy on foot was struck, suffering minor leg injuries that resulted in transport to Havasu Regional Medical Center, according to Bagby. 
The chase was turned over to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Lake Havasu City Police and Arizona Highway Patrol in the area of SARA Park. La Paz deputies remained in the park area in case the suspect doubled back. Spike strips were used by MCSO in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

La Paz County Sheriff's officials said they want to arrest the suspect on suspicion of aggravated assault of a police officer. The incident is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

There were no shots fired from any parties. 

