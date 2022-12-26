The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says it is seeking the public’s help finding a 21-year-old autistic man last ween in the Mohave Valley area.
According to a news release, Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving the residence in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Rd. on foot at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Rohr is diagnosed as high-functioning autistic and has the mental capacity of a 13-14 year old, the sheriff’s department said.
He is described as a white male, 5’9” 120 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. It is unknown what his current clothing description is, but it is noted that he could possibly be carrying a black duffel bag.
Anyone with information may contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
According to the Sheriff’s department Facebook page he was found.
“UPDATE (5:30PM): Jacob has been located and is safe! Thank you all for your help.”
