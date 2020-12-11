The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will take over investigation into the shooting of a wanted suspect by a Lake Havasu City Police officer Thursday evening at the Kiowa Boulevard shopping center. Additional information in the case was made public Friday afternoon.
Mohave County investigators say that Havasu resident and suspect Jon S. Douglas, 29, was not armed when he was confronted by Lake Havasu City Police officers at the shopping center Thursday evening. Douglas was allegedly wanted on multiple felony warrants when officers recognized him at Havasu’s Hobby Lobby location, at 1700 Kiowa Blvd.
Officers attempted to take Douglas into custody at the scene, investigators said Friday, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, an officer fired a single gunshot. Douglas was struck and injured at the location, and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The use of an outside agency such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is common practice for the Lake Havasu City Police Department in avoiding possible conflicts of interest, or the appearance of a conflict of interest when investigating the use of force by officers.
Two Lake Havasu City Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following Thursday’s shooting, and the case remains under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is itself currently investigating an October incident in Kingman, in which Kingman resident Shawn M. Campbell allegedly exchanged gunfire with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. During that incident, the sheriff’s office reported Campbell was later found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
(5) comments
There’s an old saying, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
Don't resist, then you don't get shot! Easy rule to follow.
[thumbup]
It’s literally that simple!
I do agree, but at same time an unarmed person does not seem in my mind to pose a life threatening problem. Of course we do not know all the facts and he may have reached for the officers weapon. Until then I will remain open minded on this. Of course the simple rule goes as you stated. Follow commands given and all will be peaceful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.