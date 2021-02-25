The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery near Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
At approximately 3:50 a.m., an unidentified male suspect went into a gas station in the 900 block of Blake Ranch Road just east of Kingman. The suspect purchased items, then exited the store, according to a MCSO press release.
A few minutes later, the suspect re-entered the store. He then walked around the counter and grabbed the cashier’s arm, pulled out a knife and told the cashier to empty the register and his pockets. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the cashier’s personal cell phone and wallet. At this time, vehicle information for the suspect is unknown.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’06”-5’08”, slender build with multiple hand tattoos (“760” on left hand, roman numerals on right hand).
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Chanel brand ski mask, dark colored jeans, and black and white skater-type shoes. The suspect was previously seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “MTV” in yellow lettering. The male suspect was also described as having a blonde or gray mustache under the ski mask.
A second male subject is being sought for possible knowledge of the suspect or incident. The second male subject was seen speaking with the suspect inside the store before the robbery occurred.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call their toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-007025.
