The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person in the Fort Mohave area. Friedrich Picou was last seen on Dec. 23 at the intersection of El Rodeo Rd. and Robie Rd. wearing a black sweatshirt, long sleeve dark grey and maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey running shoes.
Anyone with information may call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-048178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.