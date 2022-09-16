The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred this week in Kingman.
According to the Kingman Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Thursday evening in the Kingman area, when officers believed the vehicle to be occupied by a 36-year-old suspect wanted under a felony warrant.
Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement, attempted to flee from officers at the site of the traffic stop. The suspect was ultimately killed when police fired their service weapons during the incident.
Kingman police officials did not make clear as of Friday morning whether the shooting occurred while the victim was fleeing from officers, or afterward. The exact circumstances at the time of the shooting were also not made public by police officials as of Friday.
Investigation in the case has been assigned to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The use of an outside investigative agency in investigating officer-involved shootings is common practice among law enforcement, in order to mitigate potential conflicts of interest in the case.
The Kingman Police Department has not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting as of Friday. That officer, identified as an eight-year veteran of the Kingman Police Department, was placed on administrative leave as a matter of standard procedure.
This story will be updated as more information is made available by law enforcement.
