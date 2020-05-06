skillsusa

SkillsUSA competitors pose after winning medals at the regional conference in Yuma on February 21. Digital Communications, Graphic Design and Music and Audio Production students competed in everything from photography to advertising. These students were unable to move on to the state competition due to coronavirus cancellations.

Lake Havasu High School recognized 80 Career and Technical Education students Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony. The video aired at 7 p.m. on the LHHS Royal Report YouTube channel, where it is still available for viewing.

As CTE students reflect on their year and accomplishments, one LHHS senior was especially impacted by SkillsUSA.

“Skills regionals allowed me to challenge myself and grow from previous competitions. I love how we were able to do everything ourselves and be our own producers,” Jasmine Garcia, LHHS Chapter SkillsUSA president, said. Her team won silver in Yuma but couldn’t move on to state due to coronavirus closures. Still, the entire experience was a lot of fun she said, including the club trip.

“As the president, it made me proud and grateful. My favorite thing about Skills is that it doesn’t matter how popular or cool you are. It’s all about how you put in the work and how dedicated you are,” Garcia said. “I love SkillsUSA, and I will be thanking it when I become a movie producer one day.”

The following students have excelled in their programs, and the winning criteria were determined by their respective teachers.

SHINING KNIGHT AWARD

Arts, Communications & Humanities: Sofia Moroyoqui Solano, Skyler Karban, Brody Port, Mariana Rodriguez Andujo, Emma Patterson 

Business Systems: Josie Jones, Jorge Escobar

Engineering & Information Technology: David S. Ramirez, Justin Erickson 

Social & Human Services: Samantha Harvey, Kelly Bautista Hernandez, Baylee Farris-Gaunt, Tanner Horvath

Central Campus Culinary-Business: Andrea Alvarez

Health Services:  Jasmine Salinas

NATIONAL CONTENDERS

International Thespian Society: Ellerie Blomenkamp, Sofia Moroyoqui, River Kennedy, Brynn Welde, Sarah Cotterill, Annabelle Ellis, Adrienne Kruszynski, Joseph Cooper, Kaylee Karkruff, Jaden Tribble, Evan Jones, Destiny Valles

Educators Rising:  Kelly Bautista, Yamelin Sanchez Aguilar

 

CERTIFICATIONS

Avid Pro Tools User: Chase Nobbe

ACA Photoshop: Carly Arsenault, Alicia Medina, Ashley Bucknum

ACA Premiere Pro: Brody Port, Dean Marks, Jasmine Garcia, Jose Torres, Skyler Karban, Cameron Salas

Microsoft Office Specialist: Aurelio Morales, Alexa Wiese, Jorge Escobar, Blaise Kovach, Colton McDonald

Automotive Service Excellence: Jeremiah Letcher, Jack Bridwell, Trevor Beurrier, Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath

Child Development Associate: Yamelin Sanchez Aguilar , Daniel Dion, Mindy Garcia, Paige Atkins, Lynnsey Dye Slezak, Cienna Slay, Cassidy Bourlier, Isabel Kletschka, Lauren Pascual, Kelly Bautista Hernandez, Kassandra Perez

Paraprofessional: Samantha Harvey, Alexis Johnson

Microsoft Technology Associate: Justin Erickson, Parker Pfleger, David Ramirez, Derek Sanchez, Trevor Thompson, Zachary Von Kolen

ServSafe & Customer Service: Andrea Alvarez, Blaise Kovach, DarrIn Marshall, Adyn Payne-White, Marcus Perez, Nayely Alvarez, Zach Bryant, Eric Cloutier 

Nursing Assistant: Skyler Dunlap, Saige Farley, Jasmine Frelich, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Mayeli Hernandez, Jasmine Salinas, Rebecca Bengoa, Cassidy Bourlier, Lauren Pascual  

OSHA 10 Health/Safety: Cody Ayers, Kole Cramer, Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath, Jeremiah Letcher, Enrique Morales, Jose Ocegueda, Jorge Viscaino, David Viscaino

FEMA Incident Command System: Kelley Walker, John Watterson III

Baking & Pastry: Andrea Alvarez, Adyn Payne-White

Programming & Game Design: Derek Sanchez

Cyber Security: Jose Torres Acosta

WAVE RECOGNITION

Those who receive a WAVE CTE Honor Cord earned a certification or national recognition, minimum 3.0 GPA, and 25 percent beyond passing score on  the state CTE assessment.

Music & Audio Production: Chase Nobbe, Brody Port, Jose Torres

Auto Technology: Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath

Cabinet Making: Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath

Digital Communications: Cameron Salas, Alicia Medina, Ashley Bucknum

Business Management Aurelio Morales, Alexa Wiese, Jorge Escobar, Colton McDonald

Software Dev and App Design: Parker Pfleger, Derek Sanchez

Early Childhood Education: Yamelin Sanchez, Daniel Dion, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Paige Atkins, Lynnsey Dye Slezak, Cienna Slay, Cassidy Bourlier, Isabel Kletschka, Lauren Pascual

Health Services: Saige Farley, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Mayeli Hernandez, Jasmine Salinas, Rebecca Bengoa, Lauren Pascual

WAVE Central Campus (Culinary & Hospitality Program): Andrea Alvarez, Marcus Perez, Nayely Alvarez           

Law & Public Safety: Kelley Walker

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Yearbook: Jenna Diller, Katie DePuydt

Culinary CCAP: Marcus Perez, Andrea Alvarez

Wendall Brezina CTE Grant: Jenna Diller

