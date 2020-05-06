Lake Havasu High School recognized 80 Career and Technical Education students Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony. The video aired at 7 p.m. on the LHHS Royal Report YouTube channel, where it is still available for viewing.
As CTE students reflect on their year and accomplishments, one LHHS senior was especially impacted by SkillsUSA.
“Skills regionals allowed me to challenge myself and grow from previous competitions. I love how we were able to do everything ourselves and be our own producers,” Jasmine Garcia, LHHS Chapter SkillsUSA president, said. Her team won silver in Yuma but couldn’t move on to state due to coronavirus closures. Still, the entire experience was a lot of fun she said, including the club trip.
“As the president, it made me proud and grateful. My favorite thing about Skills is that it doesn’t matter how popular or cool you are. It’s all about how you put in the work and how dedicated you are,” Garcia said. “I love SkillsUSA, and I will be thanking it when I become a movie producer one day.”
The following students have excelled in their programs, and the winning criteria were determined by their respective teachers.
SHINING KNIGHT AWARD
Arts, Communications & Humanities: Sofia Moroyoqui Solano, Skyler Karban, Brody Port, Mariana Rodriguez Andujo, Emma Patterson
Business Systems: Josie Jones, Jorge Escobar
Engineering & Information Technology: David S. Ramirez, Justin Erickson
Social & Human Services: Samantha Harvey, Kelly Bautista Hernandez, Baylee Farris-Gaunt, Tanner Horvath
Central Campus Culinary-Business: Andrea Alvarez
Health Services: Jasmine Salinas
NATIONAL CONTENDERS
International Thespian Society: Ellerie Blomenkamp, Sofia Moroyoqui, River Kennedy, Brynn Welde, Sarah Cotterill, Annabelle Ellis, Adrienne Kruszynski, Joseph Cooper, Kaylee Karkruff, Jaden Tribble, Evan Jones, Destiny Valles
Educators Rising: Kelly Bautista, Yamelin Sanchez Aguilar
CERTIFICATIONS
Avid Pro Tools User: Chase Nobbe
ACA Photoshop: Carly Arsenault, Alicia Medina, Ashley Bucknum
ACA Premiere Pro: Brody Port, Dean Marks, Jasmine Garcia, Jose Torres, Skyler Karban, Cameron Salas
Microsoft Office Specialist: Aurelio Morales, Alexa Wiese, Jorge Escobar, Blaise Kovach, Colton McDonald
Automotive Service Excellence: Jeremiah Letcher, Jack Bridwell, Trevor Beurrier, Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath
Child Development Associate: Yamelin Sanchez Aguilar , Daniel Dion, Mindy Garcia, Paige Atkins, Lynnsey Dye Slezak, Cienna Slay, Cassidy Bourlier, Isabel Kletschka, Lauren Pascual, Kelly Bautista Hernandez, Kassandra Perez
Paraprofessional: Samantha Harvey, Alexis Johnson
Microsoft Technology Associate: Justin Erickson, Parker Pfleger, David Ramirez, Derek Sanchez, Trevor Thompson, Zachary Von Kolen
ServSafe & Customer Service: Andrea Alvarez, Blaise Kovach, DarrIn Marshall, Adyn Payne-White, Marcus Perez, Nayely Alvarez, Zach Bryant, Eric Cloutier
Nursing Assistant: Skyler Dunlap, Saige Farley, Jasmine Frelich, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Mayeli Hernandez, Jasmine Salinas, Rebecca Bengoa, Cassidy Bourlier, Lauren Pascual
OSHA 10 Health/Safety: Cody Ayers, Kole Cramer, Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath, Jeremiah Letcher, Enrique Morales, Jose Ocegueda, Jorge Viscaino, David Viscaino
FEMA Incident Command System: Kelley Walker, John Watterson III
Baking & Pastry: Andrea Alvarez, Adyn Payne-White
Programming & Game Design: Derek Sanchez
Cyber Security: Jose Torres Acosta
WAVE RECOGNITION
Those who receive a WAVE CTE Honor Cord earned a certification or national recognition, minimum 3.0 GPA, and 25 percent beyond passing score on the state CTE assessment.
Music & Audio Production: Chase Nobbe, Brody Port, Jose Torres
Auto Technology: Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath
Cabinet Making: Kameron Cole, Tanner Horvath
Digital Communications: Cameron Salas, Alicia Medina, Ashley Bucknum
Business Management Aurelio Morales, Alexa Wiese, Jorge Escobar, Colton McDonald
Software Dev and App Design: Parker Pfleger, Derek Sanchez
Early Childhood Education: Yamelin Sanchez, Daniel Dion, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Paige Atkins, Lynnsey Dye Slezak, Cienna Slay, Cassidy Bourlier, Isabel Kletschka, Lauren Pascual
Health Services: Saige Farley, Mindy Garcia Murillo, Mayeli Hernandez, Jasmine Salinas, Rebecca Bengoa, Lauren Pascual
WAVE Central Campus (Culinary & Hospitality Program): Andrea Alvarez, Marcus Perez, Nayely Alvarez
Law & Public Safety: Kelley Walker
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Yearbook: Jenna Diller, Katie DePuydt
Culinary CCAP: Marcus Perez, Andrea Alvarez
Wendall Brezina CTE Grant: Jenna Diller
